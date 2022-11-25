HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Mayor Masahiro Hashimoto of Sakai City, Japan will come together to sign a Sister City agreement.

In this reaffirmation of the special relationship and economic ties between the two cities, Mayor Blangiardi and Mayor Hashimoto along members of the Honolulu City Council, members of the Sakai City Council, Japanese dignitaries and Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts Makanani Salā will celebrate the relationship that began on Nov. 11, 2021 via virtual exchange.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This is the first in-person visit between the two officials.

The ceremony is set to take place on Monday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Honolulu Hale 3rd floor conference room.