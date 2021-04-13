Sirens to be tested in 2 Oahu locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City will conduct siren testing in the Manoa area on Friday, April 16.

The tests are part of the State of Hawaii’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program.

Friday’s siren testing will be conducted in Woodlawn-Upper Mānoa and Nuuanu Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to three-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.”

During the tests, Emergency Management officials and technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.