HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will be testing sirens March 16 and 17 as they have new sirens and upgraded equipment.

HIEMA will be testing at six locations on Oahu.

• Wai‘anae High School, Wai‘anae

• Booth District Park, Nu‘uanu-Punchbowl

• Maunalua Bay Beach Park, Hawaii Kai

• Keapuka Neighborhood, Kāne‘ohe

• Kapunahala Elementary School, Kāne‘ohe

• Laenani Beach Park, Kāne‘ohe

HIEMA is reminding the public that there is no hazard or action is necessary.

Tests are scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and usually take around 30 minutes.

You can expect to hear short bursts of various siren tones.

These sirens are used to alert the public in the case of a tsunami or hurricane.

You can visit HIEMA’s Twitter for up-to-date alerts.