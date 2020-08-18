Siren testing to be conducted near King Street on August 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) along with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management will be conducting siren testing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Frank Fasi Muncipal Building.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Nearby residents may hear the siren sound for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals throughout the hours mentioned above.

Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

According to HI-EMA, the sirens were installed as part of their ongoing “Outdoor Warning Siren Program.” Other sirens will be updated and new sirens installed at various locations across the state under this program.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960.

Latest Stories on KHON2