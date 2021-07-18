Siren testing to be conducted in Kapalama

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in the Kapalama area may hear some sirens on Monday.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is reassuring community members that the sounds are part of a test of the outdoor siren system at Pier 39.

The siren sound may be heard for 30 second to three minute intervals, along with short blasts called “burps.”

The testing is part of the State of Hawaii’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and installed at various locations around the islands.