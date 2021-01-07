Siren testing scheduled for parts of Waipio

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) along with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management are scheduled to conduct siren testing on Friday, Jan. 8.

City officials warn that residents in the Koa Ridge, Waipio area may hear the siren sound for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Testing is expected to include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management officials and technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960.