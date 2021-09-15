Siren testing scheduled for Friday in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents in Ewa Beach could hear some sirens on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management will conduct siren testing Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The siren sound may be heard for 30 second to three minute intervals, along with short blasts called “burps.”

The testing is part of the State of Hawaii’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and installed at various locations around the islands.