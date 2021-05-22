Single-vehicle crash kills 18-year-old passenger, leads to driver’s arrest on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A single-vehicle crash left an 18-year-old man dead after the pickup truck he was a passenger in lost control and struck a tree before rolling over next to Highway 11 in South Kona on Friday, May 21.

Hawaii police say the 18-year-old has been identified as Alona Taetuna-Kaluau, of Ocean View.

According to police, 30-year-old Bruce Kahele was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he lost control near the 95 mile marker of Highway 11 around 8:26 p.m. Friday.

The truck drove off the right shoulder of Highway 11 before crashing into a tree and rolling over, officials said.

Kahele, Taetuna-Kaluau and a 6-year-old boy who was a passenger in the truck were all taken to Kona Community Hospital. Taetuna-Kaluau was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. The 6-year-old is still at the hospital for observation as of Saturday, according to police.

Kahele was released from the hospital before being arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless endangering and child restraint violation.

Police believe that impairment played a role in the crash and say all the occupants of the truck were not wearing seatbelts.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact officer Jason Foxworthy at (808)-326-4646, ext. 229, or via email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.

This death is the 11th traffic fatality of 2021 compared to eight at the same time in 2020.