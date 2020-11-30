Single lane closures scheduled for Maluhia Road, Koloa Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maluhia Road and Koloa Road will be partially closed to allow restriping work in the area, says the Department of Public Works (DPW). The scheduled single-lane closures will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Nov. 30.

Restriping work will be conducted on Maluhia Road under a single lane closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DPW says one lane of alternating traffic will be maintained. In addition to this, multiple sections of Koloa Road, from Po‘ipu Road to Piko Road, will be under single-lane closures for construction and pavement work.

Given the intensity of the work on Koloa Road, DPW recommends eastbound motorists take Kaumuali‘i Highway to access the roads.

Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists during these closures.

The work is expected to conclude by Dec. 4.