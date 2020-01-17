Single-lane closure scheduled on H-3 at Harano Tunnels

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Halawa/Honolulu bound direction at the Harano Tunnels has been scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The single-lane closure will begin around 2,000 feet before the tunnel entrances and will end 250 feet past the tunnel exits. Lane closure hours for the week of Jan. 21 are:

Halawa/Honolulu Bound – Single lane closure between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 24

All roadwork is weather permitting. HDOT anticipates the need for this daytime Halawa bound closure will extend into the following week. An update on future scheduled closures for the safety improvements will be made after work commences.

The safety improvements include work to restripe the travel lanes on the H-3 Freeway at the Harano Tunnels. In this phase of work, contractors will groove the concrete in order to improve traction of the roadway surface.

Work to add flexible plastic poles (delineators) at the edges of the travel lanes may be scheduled concurrently with the grooving. The lane marking and delineator work are meant to slow drivers down and encourage them to observe the posted speed limit of 45 mph approaching the tunnels from Kaneohe and 55 mph within the tunnel.

HDOT encourages motorists to drive with caution and plan for extra travel time during work hours. Estimated travel times and camera views for the H-3 Freeway and other Koolau routes can be found on GoAkamai.org.