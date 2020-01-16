Single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The ocean-side lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula north of Pokiwai Bridge will be closed 24 hours a day through 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16.

This is according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Travel in both directions is maintained by contraflow—alternating vehicles in the remaining open lane.

Emergency repairs to a 1,500-foot stretch of the highway that began on Jan. 5 are continuing seven days a week. Up until Tuesday, Jan. 14, crews were able to reopen the makai lane outside of the 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. work schedule.

In the course of the repairs on Tuesday, it was determined that there were two areas under the northbound lane that needed to be reinforced before allowing vehicles to travel over it. These areas will be excavated, filled with controlled low-strength material (CLSM) cement, cured overnight, and covered with steel plates before they are reopened to traffic. The contractor estimates that the reinforcement of the two areas will be complete by 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

The full emergency shoreline repairs are expected to run through Monday, Jan. 27, including on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20. Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan for additional travel time.