Single-family home listings reach record low on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finding a home to buy may be difficult on Oahu.

Active listings for single-family homes have reached a record low.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to real estate firm Locations there are just over 400 active listings.

This time last year, there was double the amount of single family homes for sale.

Experts say those looking to buy a home should act as soon as they are able because interest rates are starting to rise again, and home prices are unlikely to drop.

The median price for a single-family home on Oahu last month hit a record high of $920,000.