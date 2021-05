HONOLULU (KHON2) — A single-engine aircraft flipped over as it was landing at the Lānaʻi Airport shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The FAA reports that the plane was a Cessna 172 and only the pilot was aboard at the time of the incident.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

FAA officials could not comment on the pilot’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing.