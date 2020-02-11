Silver Alert bill moves forward

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill that would create an alert for missing seniors is moving forward at the state legislature, despite opposition from Honolulu police and the attorney general’s office.

It’s called a Silver Alert. It would be similar to a Maile or Amber Alert.

Only activating in cases where the senior is missing and believed to be in danger.

That includes if they have an urgent medical condition or suffer from Alzheimers for Dementia.

Both HPD and the AG’s office say they’re against the bill because they believe people may become desensitized to the urgency of the alert system.