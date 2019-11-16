Signs of new life found a year later by the Poohiki Boat Ramp after Kilauea eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been more than a year since the Poohiki Boat Ramp was surrounded by lava and now, there are signs of new life.

State biologists have identified at least seven anchialine {ank-ee-line} pools at the location.

They may not look like much, but they’re brackish water connected to the ocean and groundwater through underground. They are also home to some marine species that are only found in Hawaii, including Hawaiian red shrimp.

“We would like to encourage the public to, you know, respect these habitats, you know, enjoy them, observed them and, look at them. But try not to disturb these habitats and minimize the interactions that they have with these habitats,” said Department of Aquatic Resources biologist Troy Sahara.

Biologists continue to research these pools, and how best to manage and protect them.

But they want people to stay out of them to protect marine life.