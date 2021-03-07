Sign waving held statewide to support including menthol in flavored tobacco ban

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Young people in Hawaii showed up to support including menthol in the flavored tobacco ban by sign waving at various places statewide on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaiʻi Youth Council hosted the event called March against Menthol which was from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

he locations included the Līhuʻe Civic Center on Kauai, on Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Maui, and on East Makaʻala Street in Hilo, the State Capitol on Oahu and other places.

The students say the tobacco industry markets menthol cigarettes to youth so they want to be sure that menthol is included in the ban.