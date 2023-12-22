HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a story we shouldn’t be reporting. Another life taken to soon, because of one choice.

Azalia Park, only 21-years-old was on her way to the the Holiday Light Show at Aloha Stadium on Dec. 18, 2020, when the holiday cheer was ripped out of the air.

A drunk driver struck Park and she succumbed to her injures in the hospital three days later.

“She loved food and fun and, and that’s what I have to remember in my sadness and darkest days and through my grief,” said Chanda Park, Azalia’s mother. “I have to remember how she lived and how much fun she liked having how much fun and joy she brought to others. And just remember that I need to celebrate her that way.”

Park’s family, along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will be holding a sign-waving event Dec. 23 to raise awareness against driving under the influence and in Azalia Park’s memory.

“I want tomorrow to stick to people, and realize that habits can be changed. You know, just because you always did it before doesn’t mean that you have to continue doing it,” continued Chanda.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kahuapaani and Ala Alii streets in Halawa.

MADD Hawaii said drunk driving crashes surge up to 40% during the holidays.