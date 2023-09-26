HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recent deep sea dive off the Northwestern Hawaiian islands, brought scientists face-to-face with a rare creature.

A “Dumbo Octopus” was spotted about a mile below the ocean’s surface, on an unnamed seamount.

Scientists said, Dumbo Octopuses are typically seen in deep waters of the central pacific. They propel themselves using those large ear-shaped fins to find food.

The crew said they saw five in one night.

“Each time, you’re kind of just roaming around with the ROV. Somebody’s like, wait, what is that in the corner, and then everybody’s starts to gasp, everybody starts to freak out. And everybody’s like Dumbo Octopus! So we take the ROV over, we go, and we follow them. They move very slowly and very gracefully, so we get to follow them for quite a while,” said Jaina Galves, video engineer intern.

“It depends what we’re doing and how long we can hang out, but for one of them, we just got to stay for quite a while. Just watched it kind of glide through the water, and it was beautiful.”

The scientists were part of an expedition funded by NOAA, using the exploration vessel nautilus.