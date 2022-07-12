HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Sierra Club of Hawaii and the Hawaiʻi Alliance for Progressive Action are hosting a webinar series on water contamination. The next webinar is on Thursday, July 14 at 12:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time.

The Water Protectors Rising is a virtual series of panels on how communities are impacted by water contamination issues.

The Sierra Club said over the years, the aging tanks have leaked 180,000 gallons of fuel and petroleum chemicals into Oʻahu’s natural resources. In November 2021, an estimated 19,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked from the aging U.S. Navy Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility tanks poisoning nearly 100,000 people with contaminated water.

On June 18, the webinar was titled “Lessons from the Fight for Water Justice: From Camp Lejeune to Red Hill.”

The upcoming webinar is called “Watering the Buds of Solidarity.”

The panel will be moderated by Tina Grandinetti from Hawaiʻi.

The other speakers are Myrna Pagán from Puerto Rico, Maria Hernandez from Guåhan, and Kalehua Krug from Hawaiʻi.

To register for the webinar, visit the Water Protectors Rising website.