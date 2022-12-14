HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a sick hiker on the Koko Head Crater Trail around 5:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The first unit got to the scene at 5:48 p.m. and started to hike the trail. They arrived to a female in her 20s at the top of the trail who felt too sick to keep going, according to HFD.

The woman was medically assessed and extracted by a helicopter.

She was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 6:23 p.m.