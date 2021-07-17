Shuttle bus service on Maui extended

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A pilot program to help address the influx of visitors and the ongoing rental car shortage has been extended.

The Maui Aloha Shuttle will now run through the end of the month.

The Polynesian Adventure Tour bus leaves Kahului airport three times a day to drop off passengers in West Maui and Wailea.

The service launched on Saturday, July 3, and it was supposed to end on Saturday, July 17.

It costs $50 dollars to ride the shuttle to West Maui, and $35 to get to Wailea.

Tickets can be purchased at the baggage claim.