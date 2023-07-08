HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shriners Children’s Hawaii marked its centennial year in 2023 and they decided to celebrate with the folks they do it all for.

Keiki usually arrive at Shriners Children’s to have their injuries treated but on Saturday the hospital invited its patients to return back for a day of fun activities.

Shriners Children’s Hawaii celebrate its “Centennial Family Fun Night” on its Punahou campus in Hawaii on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Keiki join in on the fun during Shriners Children’s Hawaii’s “Centennial Family Fun Night” at the hospital’s Punahou campus in Hawaii on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Keiki join in on the fun during Shriners Children’s Hawaii’s “Centennial Family Fun Night” at the hospital’s Punahou campus in Hawaii on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

“We wanted to celebrate with the people that are coming to us and trusting their lives with us,” said Drew Graul, Shriners Children’s Hawaii administrator.

The hospital held its “Centennial Family Fun Night” on its Punahou campus. The day included games and food and into the night parents and keiki got to wind down with an outdoor movie event streaming “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Members of the community join in on the fun during Shriners Children’s Hawaii’s “Centennial Family Fun Night” at the hospital’s Punahou campus in Hawaii on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Families join in on the fun during Shriners Children’s Hawaii’s “Centennial Family Fun Night” at the hospital’s Punahou campus in Hawaii on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

According to Graul, its Hawaii location had its birthday on Jan 2, 1923, and is the second hospital in the Shriners Children’s Health System to have been built.

Since then the hospital has expanded its care specialties, its hospital structure and most recently, who they’ve been caring for.

Grual said they not only treat keiki from Hawaii but have also become a destination site for the entire world.

“We have patients from Nigeria, Mongolia, east Asia. So all over the world that people are coming here,” said Graul. “A lot of them are staying here on our campus. We actually have housing on campus also because it’s a big burden to because as you can imagine, lodging in Hawaii is not cheap.”