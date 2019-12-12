Showers increasing for the island late Thursday and Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade winds and mostly dry weather will prevail through Thursday.

Strong high pressure passing north of the islands will bring increasing trade winds Thursday night and Friday, with locally breezy trades persisting into the weekend.

The strengthening trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers to windward portions of the islands, but a front stalling just northwest of the area will bring increased rainfall to Kauai and adjacent waters the next couple of days.

High clouds are expected to periodically pass over the islands from Thursday night through Saturday.