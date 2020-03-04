Showers focused over windward areas this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will gradually decrease today through Wednesday as high pressure far north northeast of the area slowly weakens.

A weak upper level disturbance just north of the state will allow for some moderate to briefly heavy showers to fall mainly over windward and mauka areas today.

A new high will build in far north of the area beginning Thursday with trade wind speeds picking back up to breezy to locally windy levels by the weekend.

Passing showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas with some brief passing showers possible over select leeward areas at times.