Shower activity increasing through late Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade winds and a few windward showers will prevail over most islands today.

Strong high pressure passing north of the islands will bring increasing trade winds tonight and Friday, with locally breezy trades persisting into Saturday.

The strengthening trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers to windward areas, but a front stalling just northwest of the islands will bring increased rainfall to Kauai later today through Friday.

High clouds are expected to pass over the islands late tonight through Saturday.