Shower activity increasing for the islands Friday and Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge just north of Kauai will move over the islands today and remain over the area through Thursday.

South of the ridge, winds will push some showers over southeast sections of the Big Island.

Elsewhere, daytime sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers, while nighttime land breezes will bring clearing skies.

Trade winds will return starting Friday as a dissipating front moves over Kauai.

A cloud band along the front will bring widespread showers to windward areas of all the islands through the weekend with some showers spreading leeward on the smaller islands.

Showers will subside early next week as another ridge moves over the islands.

Wednesday

80° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 80° 63°

Thursday

80° / 64°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 80° 64°

Friday

78° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 77° 64°

Sunday

77° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 77° 64°

Monday

78° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 78° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 64°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°