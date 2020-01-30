Shower activity increasing for the islands Friday and Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge just north of Kauai will move over the islands today and remain over the area through Thursday.

South of the ridge, winds will push some showers over southeast sections of the Big Island.

Elsewhere, daytime sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers, while nighttime land breezes will bring clearing skies.

Trade winds will return starting Friday as a dissipating front moves over Kauai.

A cloud band along the front will bring widespread showers to windward areas of all the islands through the weekend with some showers spreading leeward on the smaller islands.

Showers will subside early next week as another ridge moves over the islands.