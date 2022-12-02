HONOLULU (KHON2) — Snow, not necessarily on Mauna Kea, but this is snow here on Oahu.

If you’re looking for something to do in terms of spending time with your family this Christmas season, then look no further than the Aloha Stadium with this next round of Show Aloha Land.

A lot more to talk about than the last two years; so to find out more, we’re here with Mike Gangloff who is the Founder of Show Aloha Land.

I asked Mike to tell us about this year. They have the snow place, bouncy castles. They have a lot more new things this year than last year. Tell us about that.

“We have a tremendous amount of things,” said Gangloff.

Gangloff continued, “First off, thank you for coming down into this winter paradise. We got a snow room, 20 tons of snow every night. We got bubble room; we do millions of bubbles, Rudolph’s bouncy land, Dasher and Dancer’s food courts. We got everything, the drive, the train. The kids love the trains. When you bring them down, you are going to have to stay because they are not going to want to leave. No time limit, 4:30pm to 10:30pm. Enjoy yourself. Bring yourself, bring your family. Hey, bring your food too! No need buy my own food. No alcohol though but bring your own food. You can buy alcohol from me at Cupid’s Bar. $5 a drink across the board. Wine, beers, mixed drinks. I am not making money. I am not trying to make money. I am trying to make family. That’s what I want.”

And I think it’s such a great thing to do because in the past two years, we were in the pandemic and social distance, certain number of things you could and couldn’t do. But more walls are being broken down. Where did the idea of the snow place, the bubbles and even the bouncy castles you were mentioning come from?

“Just my inner child,” said Gangloff.

“I’m still a child. I love this. I watch the kids. When I was 7, what did I want to do? When I was 12, 14, what did I want to do? Maybe I couldn’t do it at a the time, so I said, hey, let’s make something we can do that people can enjoy. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is how I got the bubble room. You know what I mean? When I was 27, I seen snow for the first time. I just want to bring family back together, and this is what the show is doing,” explained Gangloff.

I think that’s awesome because when we think of Christmas, buying a present, buying this, spending money. But this is all about something free, time.

“It’s not about rushing to the shopping malls to buy a last-minute gift because you have to,” said Gangloff.

“You have to go to the relative’s house and give them your time. Maybe, have them come out, buy them a ticket to the show and come out here. And enjoy the family time and the Christmas time here at the show instead,” added Gangloff.

And, I think another great thing is what is spent here goes to someone else at least in terms of the Show Aloha Challenge [SAC] Foundation. Tell us about that.

“100 percent of the proceeds goes to charity,” said Gangloff.

“Every single year. Three years in a row. If the show loses money, I lose money. If the show makes money, it all goes to charity. Every single sponsor goes to charity. It doesn’t go to show. You want to be a sponsor, buy 50 tickets and give them out as gifts. And bring your family down here and enjoy this festive time of the year where we can come together and hold each other and do that instead. Forget the shopping malls. Enjoy the family. That’s what I want,” clarified Gangloff.

This again IS the 3rd annual Show Aloha Land.

This started yesterday and will take place throughout the month.

The difference this year is it’s not per vehicle like last year.

This year is per person, but the ticket will last you the whole day, 4:30pm to 10:30pm.