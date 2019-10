HONOLULU – (KHON2) Honolulu police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Times store on Beretania Street.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

Around the same time, an ambulance was dispatched to Hotel Street in Chinatown for man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the two cases are linked.