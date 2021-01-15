Short-tailed albatross chick hatched Jan.1 at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new year brought a new addition to a couple of birds in the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial within Papahanaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

The short tailed albatross pair named George and Geraldine welcomed a chick on Jan.1 after laying their egg on Oct. 28.

Short tailed albatrosses are one of the most rare and endangered seabirds in the North Pacific with fewer than 10,000 to date.

George and geraldine are the only nesting pair outside of Japan.

The two have raised a chick on Midway Atoll each year since 2019.