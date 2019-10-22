Shopping safety tips after two recent store crimes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Within the last two weeks, there have been two crimes committed at two different stores.

The first incident happened at Target in Kapolei on Friday. According to court documents, workers saw 29-year-old Ikona Zulueta-Asato stuffing alcohol into his bag as he stepped outside. They tried to stop him, but he allegedly took out a knife and tried to stab them.

“Unless you’ve been trained to defend yourself, its not a good idea to try and confront anybody,” said Lee Donohue, Securitas Director of Security.

Lee Donohue, is a former police chief and now works in security, he says sometimes the best thing workers can do, is let the suspect go.

“Let them leave,” said Donohue. “Take as much information as you can. You try and remember all the info that you’re viewing and when the police come, then you can give them that information.”

However, sometimes workers can become a victim, even when they’re not engaging a suspect.

In Waikiki, police say a woman working at Macy’s was sexually assaulted by a man who walked into the store.

“The suspect had approached the victim, had groped her, a witness got involved and at that time, the suspect fled,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers is asking for help locating the suspect in this case. He’s described as being in his 30s, about 5-foot-8, 160 pounds.

“In situations like this, if you’re ever a victim of someone groping you or fondling you, we highly recommend, encourage you to contact the police and document it,” said Kim. “It’ll help locate the suspect and for us to also track it.”

With the holiday season coming up and thousands heading to the store soon, they warn that shoppers need to be alert as well.

“Always be aware of your surroundings,” said Donohue. “You have to be aware that there are bad people. Like I just said, Honolulu’s a big city. We have crime in the city. There’s no doubt about it, and there’s been people that have been accosted in the shopping centers and stores, so it does happen. You have to be aware.”

Donohue said your life is more important than your belongings. If a thief tries to steal something from you, let it go and call police.

If you have any information on the Macy’s sexual assault, you can contact Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300. You can also visit their website here.