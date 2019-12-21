Shopping ramps up this weekend before Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the weekend before Christmas and shoppers are now scrambling for last-minute gifts. That’s why Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day. It’s called Super Saturday. Retail experts tell us it’s a busier shopping day than Black Friday.

We found many are picking up last-minute gifts and a little something for themselves. That’s because of the great deals that are still up for grabs.

“It’s trying to get everyone to come into the stores right now. We’re always competing with online sellers so that’s one of the ways buy something in-store and you get something free or you get a coupon,” said Tina Yamaki of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

“We got a good sale buy one get one 50 percent off,” said Jarrett Tachibana of Kaimuki. “Call it old school, we like to go to the malls and physically see your gifts items that you’re going to get versus online, you don’t know if it’s the correct size or not.”

Some wishlists include toys that serve a purpose.

“Keep my kids’ interests up, educate them a little bit not just get the kind of junk that’s just going to accumulate in the house, you know,” said Elizabeth Furr of Kaimuki.

Retailers are also preparing for what’s called Super Saturday. According to the National Retail Federation, about 147.8 million people are expected to shop. And local businesses are welcoming the influx.

“It’s to the point we actually stay open a little later to accommodate customers, like the last-minute people. It exists. It is busy,” said Lester Maximo, Store Manager at T&C Surf Designs.

“All the husbands come out so it’s going to be great,” said Lo Kaimuloa, owner of Riches Kahala. “The husbands come in and the husbands just say what do you think my wife will like and we show them a bunch of stuff and they go wrap wrap wrap and we say okay because they don’t want to spend more than 10 minutes right so they’re great.”

Now if you missed out on shopping this weekend, don’t worry. Many big-name stores will be open even on Christmas Day in resort areas like in Waikiki.