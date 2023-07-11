HONOLULU (KHON2) — The only Consolidated Theatres on Maui closed its doors on Monday, July 10, and left a large, empty space at the Queen Kaahumanu Center. The mall’s management said community input will help determine what will take over that location as the mall experience has changed over the years.

Consolidated Theatres occupied one of the largest spaces at Queen Kaahumanu Center; a spokesperson said the company will focus on investing in areas with higher demand.

The center’s general manager, Kauwela Bisquera, said this opens up opportunity.

Bisquera said, “As we all know, shopping centers across the country and across the world need to change to what the times are now.”

As people’s shopping habits have changed, many are looking at malls as a place to do more than shop.

Bisquera said, “We didn’t go to the shopping center growing up to go get our teeth cleaned or to do our taxes, but as we mentioned, the world changes.”

Malls across Hawaii and the nation are no longer just focusing on retailers, but they are putting more emphasis on services and entertainment, as online shopping has also impacted the way people shop for items.

The Pearlridge Center General Manager David Cianelli said malls are becoming more of a town center.

Cianelli said, “The healthcare services, entertainment, we have over 70 places to eat, you can go to satellite city hall so we’re offering pretty much almost everything that our community wants to do.”

He sees Pearlridge Center growing into more of a mixed-use facility.

Cianelli said, “Maybe it’s workforce housing, maybe it’s a hotel, maybe it’s an expansion of entertainment options, I think all of those things are possibilities.”

As for the space Consolidated Theatres left behind at Queen Kaahumanu Center, Bisquera said there are no tenants lined up at the moment, but they are asking for input from the community.

“Everything is on the table at the moment, again it just goes back to see what is the best use for the space and what the community wants to see,” Bisquera said. “If it’s cutting it up, if it’s leaving as is.”

A customer survey can be found here.