FILE – Vehicles park in street stalls along 12th Avenue in Kaimuki, Hawaii, March 22, 2023.
by: Sandy Harjo-Livingston
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 / 04:55 PM HST
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 / 04:55 PM HST
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a new proposal that seeks to turn 12th Avenue in Kaimuki into a pedestrian mall.
The street would only be open to one lane of traffic, and street parking would be removed to allow more outdoor seating and shopping.
