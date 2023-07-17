HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students will be heading back to school in just three weeks, which means back-to-school shopping is in full swing. Some parents and teachers said the cost of supplies continues to rise. KHON2.com looked into providing you with some tips on how to shop without breaking the bank.

“I like the kitties and the flowers,” said 6-year-old Hulali holding two-colorful new folders.

Hulali will be starting first grade in a few short weeks.

While she is excited to show off her brand-new school supplies, her mother Pumehana Faumuina said she plans out their school supply shopping very carefully.

“Doing the research before coming and seeing where you can get a little cheaper, five cents cheaper or a dollar cheaper, anything actually helps,” Faumuina explained.

She even buys some items in bulk, like the required disinfectant wipes, or uses what she has at home to help keep costs down.

But said she’d still probably spend between $50 and $60 on supplies for Hulali and her son who’s starting preschool.

Another parent, whose child is entering 3rd grade, is expecting to spend almost twice that.

“It’s a two-page list for the school supplies,” he said flipping the page over. “Probably a little bit under $100.”

“The cost of supplies has definitely increased,” said Logan Okita, a teacher at Admiral C.W. Nimitz Elementary School.

“I remember the days of buying crayon boxes for 25 cents and now they’re 50 cents each,” Okita explained.

Faumuina said she thinks the amount of supplies required has also changed

“I feel like when I went to school it was a lot longer,” Faumuina explained. “Hers I feel like it’s a lot shorter.”

After almost two decades as a teacher, Okita said the list has evolved.

“The list in some cases has definitely been consolidated,” Okita said.

When it comes to school supplies there are some things that are always on the list, like pencils, paper folders, composition notebooks said Okita.

Then there are newly required items thanks to changing technology.

“Students are asked to bring headphones because that will help them to hear what’s happening on their device in a classroom filled with devices,” she said.

Back-to-school sales at places like Fisher Hawaii run through Aug. 6, but it’s best not to wait according to Derek Isono, the business development manager for Fisher Hawaii.

“There might be a few products that might be out of stock,” Isono said. “What you’re dealing with then is the masses. It’s going to be longer lines. So coming early.”

“I didn’t want to wait till the last minute cause if you wait till the last minute might have nothing,” said one parent.

Okita said if parents can’t afford to get all supplies on the list they should talk to their child’s teacher or contact the school. She said there are organizations that can help them get the supplies their child needs.