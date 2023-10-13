HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is here!

It’s your chance to get some amazing deals on very unique and popular items to give as gifts, or to keep for yourself.

The event begins on Friday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. It is open Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also enter to win a trip to Las Vegas for two.

There will be hundreds of vendors from local businesses that will be offering one of kind gifts and discounts.