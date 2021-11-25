Shopping centers to open early this Black Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More people are feeling comfortable shopping in person for Black Friday 2021; however, some said they will be skipping it altogether to spend more time with their loved ones.

Thanksgiving dinner is done — which means the official start of the holiday season — and for some that means shopping.

Kalihi resident Mike Abella said, “Black Friday, the deals are going to be crazy. It’s going to be a lot of people, that’s all I can say.”

For 2021, Oahu’s shopping centers will be opening earlier. At 8 a.m., Ala Moana Shopping Center will open its doors; Pearlridge, Ka Makana Alii and the Waikele Premium Outlets all open at 6 a.m.

Waipahu resident Rissa Jafa said she was among the first in line at the stores back in previous years, but said living through COVID-19 has given her a new perspective.

“We would do our family dinners and then we would just leave right away. We don’t clean, we just go because six o’clock they start opening the lines, and we would always be the first. This year, we don’t plan on going shopping on Black Friday at all, because we have everything we need — family.” Rissa Jafa, Waipahu resident

This change in shoppers’ attitudes also drove a change in store hours for some major retailers. Target announced it will keep its locations closed on Thanksgiving moving forward.

“I used to go out with all of my friends, and everybody meet up at the shopping center and see if they could get in line — that was all fun days, but nowadays everybody just staying in until the sun come out,” added Abella.

Online shopping has also given customers a simpler way to get what they want, no longer worrying about the in-person crowds.

After 2020’s holidays apart due to the coronavirus, some are putting more of a premium on personal connections than on items.