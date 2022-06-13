HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department determined the cause of the fire at Zippy’s Kapahulu was incendiary.

Fire officials said the fire on Thursday, June 9 started with a shopping cart fire on the sidewalk that spread to the building through a vent opening around 11:30 p.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from Zippy’s.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire was extinguished by 1:15 a.m.

Officials say the restaurant had smoke alarms.

HFD said the cost of the damage is about $200,000.

Police opened an arson investigation in the case.

Zippy’s said due to extensive damage to the kitchen and the dry goods storage room they will be closed for at least two weeks.