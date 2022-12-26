HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Christmas holiday may be over, but that does not mean the holiday spending is finished. Holiday decorations and gift sets are going for almost a quarter of their regular price; and for some stores, the day after Christmas is one of their best selling days.

It is a trend many shoppers are catching onto, the after-Christmas day sales. Wallace Yamaguchi was shopping with his wife Faye and getting the most out of their buck.

Yamaguchi said, “We went to Macy’s, and they had, like, 40 – 60 percent off. And here at Town and Country, buy one get one free.”

Christmas shopping may be over for many people, but those who waited after the holiday may be getting the best deals.

The signs are everywhere at the Pearlridge Center, showing items at half-price or even less.

The T&C Surf Designs store manager Rosie Vierra Schoening said they are also getting shoppers looking to spend their gift cards.

Vierra Schoening said, “A lot of kids are out of school right now so they have that opportunity to come in and engage and use their gift cards.”

At Ben Franklin Crafts, some folks were already shopping for next year’s Christmas decorations. The store manager Bobbie Thompson said the day after Christmas is one of their busiest days. People waited in the parking lot for the store to open.

“Seventy-five-percent off everything, that’s Christmas in all of our stores on all islands. So, it’s a really good opportunity to shop today,” Thompson said. “It was super busy the whole season. We actually had Christmas really early this year, and it kept selling and selling and now it is just the deals that they are coming in for to stock up for next year.”

Retailers usually keep the sales until the seasonal merchandise is gone. And, it is never too early for stores to start planning for the next season.

Thompson said, “For us it’s making our dairies, taking note all season from the time the merchandise drops so we know what we’re planning for next year; and giving the buyers our ideas of what customers are looking for, what we may have missed or things that sold out too quickly.”

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii president said this week will also be busy for returns and exchanges.