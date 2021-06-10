SHOPO comments on grand jury decision in officer-involved shooting on Kalakaua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — SHOPO held a news conference on Thursday to comment on a recent decision by an Oahu grand jury to not indict three Honolulu Police Department officers who were reportedly involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Kalakaua Avenue.

The 16-year-old, who was later identified as Iremamber Sykap, died in April after officers found him in operation of a stolen car and a chase ensued.

Police said that the car had been linked to a series of violent crimes in the Kaimuki, Waikiki, Kailua and Moiliili areas.

Officers chased the car along Kalanianaole Highway, H-1 and Kapiolani Boulevard.

Shots were fired at the vehicle in efforts to stop it. The car then rammed two police cars before entering the Kalakaua canal at which point the people in the vehicle ran from the canal.

The others in the car ranged in age from 14 to 22.

Iremamber Sykap was critically wounded and died of his injuries.

On May 21, the grandmother and mother of Sykap filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and County of Honolulu and HPD officers involved in his death.

His family said officers have been harassing the family and are also asking HPD to release bodycam video and 9-1-1 calls because they believe the shooting was unjustified.

“It’s not only hard on the victims involved, but it’s also hard on our officers and their families to live through something like this,” said SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu. “This is the last thing our officers want to do and are trained to do to make these types of decisions.”

Lutu reminded everyone that the officers live in the communities they serve.

“I believe in the process that our officers go through… But mostly, I believe in the training,” Lutu continued.

“We understand that part of the process is an internal investigation so a lot of that is still not done yet, but by that no-bill verdict yesterday it reassures that our officers decisions at that time and the actions that were taken was reinforced by that no-bill verdict,” he added.

“I would ask the public to take a step back, pause and rethink its opinions of police officers everywhere,” said Nicholas Schlapak. Honolulu Chapter Chair. “Your officer are highly trained, well disciplined and dedicated people who are risking their lives and the welfare of their families to ensure that our communities are protected. They’re working for you, not against you.”