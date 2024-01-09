HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating two arson cases after suspects started a fire inside businesses before taking off with stolen merchandise back in December. Officials said shoplifters are going to extremes to not get caught.

According to Homeland Security, the amount of violence associated with shoplifting has increased. Extreme cases also include setting fires.

“These individuals are trying to divert attention in order for them to be able to have been more successful at getting away with it,” stated Homeland Security Special Agent-In-Charge, John Tobon.

HPD is searching for a suspect who started a fire in the paper goods aisle at the Foodland on Dillingham Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 22. Police are investigating a second case at a Target store in Salt Lake. The suspect used lighter fluid to ignite hangers on a shelf while another man distracted a store employee, per HPD.

In cases like these, Retail Merchants of Hawaii said if you see something, say something to keep employees and customers safe.

“A lot of times stores do not have the employees to keep eyes and ears on everything, so it is appreciated when it is brought it to our attention,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President. “If there’s some suspicious activity… let them be aware of it so we can take care of it.”