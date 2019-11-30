Shop local for the holidays at the 33rd Islandwide Christmas Crafts and Food Expo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to shop local, head over to the Blaisdell.

That’s where the 33rd Islandwide Christmas Crafts and Food Expo is taking place, which features more than 400 local vendors.

There’s clothes, crafts, jewelry and snacks.

It actually kicked off at the top of the hour at the exhibition hall and runs until 9 p.m.

Then again on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1. It costs $7 to get in, free for kids 12 and under.

“They can expect to see over 400 vendors all locally made handcrafting items the biggest craft fair of the year so if you’re gonna do any holiday shopping especially Black Friday for Small Biz Saturday you should be here,” said Sonia Infante of the Islandwide Christmas Crafts and Food Expo.