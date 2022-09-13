HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re planning to spend $250 or more at Ala Moana Center, then here’s a way to get some money back. From now through Sept. 30, if you spend this much money at any of the participating local stores and restaurants on a weekday, you can receive a $25 gift card.

The offer is valid at more than 100 places throughout Ala Moana Center, Monday through Friday.

The shopping center is also collecting donations of rice through a partnership with Hawaii Foodbank. If you donate a five-pound bag of rice, you will receive an assortment of special offers, which include 25% off a single item at Hawaiian Island Creations or HIC Surf, and 15% off one regular priced item at No`eau Designers.

The first 100 shoppers who donate a bag of rice will get a $10 gift card from Big Island Candies. Visit Guest Services to drop off your rice bags and to redeem your $250+ purchases. Only receipts printed at the participating merchants will be accepted. See below for more rules.

PARTICIPATING STORES AND RESTAURANTS

ABC Stores

Agave & Vine

Ahi & Vegetable

Aja Sushi & Bento

Ala Moana Poi Bowl

Al Philips The Cleaner

Aloha Dry Cleaners And Laundry

Aloha Lane

Around the Pearl

Assaggio

Bae Beauty HI

Big Island Candies

Blue Hawaii Lifestyle

Cheeseburger Factory

Crazy Shirts

Crispy Beef Jerky

Da Spot

E&K Jewelry

Eco Town Select

Eggs ‘N Things

Eleven (Foodland Farms)

Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical

Genova International

Golden Eye

Goma Tei Ramen

Happy Wahine Boutique

Hawaii Vault

Hawaii’s Finest

Hawaiian Island Creations

HI Steaks (Foodland)

HIC Surf

Hilo Hattie

Himalayan Kitchen

HIRO Systems Hawaii

HIS

HiTEA Café

Ho’āla Salon and Spa – Aveda

Homecoming Honolulu

Honolulu Bistro

Honolulu Coffee Co.

Honolulu Cookie Company

Honolulu Sushi

Island Brew Coffee House

Island Crepes & Lemonade

Island Slipper

Island Sole

Island Vintage Coffee

Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

Jams World

Jeans Warehouse

Jejubing Dessert Café

Jungle Fun Island

Kahala

Kahulale’a

Kawaii Kawaii

KOHO

Kpop Friends

Lahaina Chicken

Laine Honolulu

Land and Sea Golf

Liliha Bakery (macy’s)

Little Café Siam

Loco Boutique

Love at Dawn

Lulu Hawaii

Madame Saigon

MadSci Lab

Mahaloha Burger

Mai Tai’s

mālie

Mama Pho

Mama’s Spaghetti House

MANAOLA

Mana Sandwiches

Mani Pedi Spa

Manna Myon

Martin & MacArthur

Massage Palace

Maui Divers Jewelry

Moomin Shop Hawaii

Musubi Cafe Iyasume

Na Hoku

Naniwa-ya Ramen

NET Electronics

Noʻeau Designers

Ocean Creations

Ocean Queen

Patisserie La Palme D’Or

Pearl Plus

Pipe Dreams Surf Co.

Poke & Box

POPOKI MASSAGE TKWORLD

Premier Barbershop

Pups of War

Reyn Spooner

San Lorenzo Bikinis

Señor Pepé

Sera’s Surf ‘N Shore

Singmatei

Sports Box

Steak & Fish Company

Sugar Sugar Hawaii

Sunrise Shack

Sweet Honet Hawaii

SXY Szechuan

T&C Surf Designs

Taiyo Ramen

Tanoa

Tech Armor

Teppanyaki Farmer

The Cookie Corner

Tori Richard

True Friends

Two Palms

Vim N” Vigor Health & Fitness

Wai Nani Gifts

Waterline Designs

Yummy Korean BBQ

Zagu Original Crystal & Pearl Shakes

You must be 18 or older with a valid government-issued photo ID for verification.

You are limited to one gift card per person. You can combine up to three original receipts to reach the minimum spent of $250. The receipts must be dated on the weekday between Sept. 12-30 and redeemed during these dates at Guest Services.

Taxes, tips, service fees (including delivery), card purchases (gift and pre-paid) and bill payments cannot be applied to reach the minimum spend. The gift cards are prepaid payment cards and are available while supplies last.