HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re planning to spend $250 or more at Ala Moana Center, then here’s a way to get some money back. From now through Sept. 30, if you spend this much money at any of the participating local stores and restaurants on a weekday, you can receive a $25 gift card.
The offer is valid at more than 100 places throughout Ala Moana Center, Monday through Friday.
The shopping center is also collecting donations of rice through a partnership with Hawaii Foodbank. If you donate a five-pound bag of rice, you will receive an assortment of special offers, which include 25% off a single item at Hawaiian Island Creations or HIC Surf, and 15% off one regular priced item at No`eau Designers.
The first 100 shoppers who donate a bag of rice will get a $10 gift card from Big Island Candies. Visit Guest Services to drop off your rice bags and to redeem your $250+ purchases. Only receipts printed at the participating merchants will be accepted. See below for more rules.
PARTICIPATING STORES AND RESTAURANTS
- ABC Stores
- Agave & Vine
- Ahi & Vegetable
- Aja Sushi & Bento
- Ala Moana Poi Bowl
- Al Philips The Cleaner
- Aloha Dry Cleaners And Laundry
- Aloha Lane
- Around the Pearl
- Assaggio
- Bae Beauty HI
- Big Island Candies
- Blue Hawaii Lifestyle
- Cheeseburger Factory
- Crazy Shirts
- Crispy Beef Jerky
- Da Spot
- E&K Jewelry
- Eco Town Select
- Eggs ‘N Things
- Eleven (Foodland Farms)
- Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical
- Genova International
- Golden Eye
- Goma Tei Ramen
- Happy Wahine Boutique
- Hawaii Vault
- Hawaii’s Finest
- Hawaiian Island Creations
- HI Steaks (Foodland)
- HIC Surf
- Hilo Hattie
- Himalayan Kitchen
- HIRO Systems Hawaii
- HIS
- HiTEA Café
- Ho’āla Salon and Spa – Aveda
- Homecoming Honolulu
- Honolulu Bistro
- Honolulu Coffee Co.
- Honolulu Cookie Company
- Honolulu Sushi
- Island Brew Coffee House
- Island Crepes & Lemonade
- Island Slipper
- Island Sole
- Island Vintage Coffee
- Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
- Jams World
- Jeans Warehouse
- Jejubing Dessert Café
- Jungle Fun Island
- Kahala
- Kahulale’a
- Kawaii Kawaii
- KOHO
- Kpop Friends
- Lahaina Chicken
- Laine Honolulu
- Land and Sea Golf
- Liliha Bakery (macy’s)
- Little Café Siam
- Loco Boutique
- Love at Dawn
- Lulu Hawaii
- Madame Saigon
- MadSci Lab
- Mahaloha Burger
- Mai Tai’s
- mālie
- Mama Pho
- Mama’s Spaghetti House
- MANAOLA
- Mana Sandwiches
- Mani Pedi Spa
- Manna Myon
- Martin & MacArthur
- Massage Palace
- Maui Divers Jewelry
- Moomin Shop Hawaii
- Musubi Cafe Iyasume
- Na Hoku
- Naniwa-ya Ramen
- NET Electronics
- Noʻeau Designers
- Ocean Creations
- Ocean Queen
- Patisserie La Palme D’Or
- Pearl Plus
- Pipe Dreams Surf Co.
- Poke & Box
- POPOKI MASSAGE TKWORLD
- Premier Barbershop
- Pups of War
- Reyn Spooner
- San Lorenzo Bikinis
- Señor Pepé
- Sera’s Surf ‘N Shore
- Singmatei
- Sports Box
- Steak & Fish Company
- Sugar Sugar Hawaii
- Sunrise Shack
- Sweet Honet Hawaii
- SXY Szechuan
- T&C Surf Designs
- Taiyo Ramen
- Tanoa
- Tech Armor
- Teppanyaki Farmer
- The Cookie Corner
- Tori Richard
- True Friends
- Two Palms
- Vim N” Vigor Health & Fitness
- Wai Nani Gifts
- Waterline Designs
- Yummy Korean BBQ
- Zagu Original Crystal & Pearl Shakes
You must be 18 or older with a valid government-issued photo ID for verification.
You are limited to one gift card per person. You can combine up to three original receipts to reach the minimum spent of $250. The receipts must be dated on the weekday between Sept. 12-30 and redeemed during these dates at Guest Services.
Taxes, tips, service fees (including delivery), card purchases (gift and pre-paid) and bill payments cannot be applied to reach the minimum spend. The gift cards are prepaid payment cards and are available while supplies last.