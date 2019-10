A 31-year-old Puna man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Monday, Oct. 7.

Kamanaokaaina “Mana” Nakooka was arrested in Hawaiian Paradise Park, a few blocks from where the shooting took place.

Hawaii Island detectives are investigating the incident which has been classified as First-Degree Terroristic Threatening and First-Degree Assault.

The 41-year-old victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.