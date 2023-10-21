HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS responded to a patient who suffered multiple gun shot wounds on Nuuanu Avenue Saturday night.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said it took place just before 7:30 p.m., the male victim is believed to be in his thirties.

According to EMS he suffered multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police classified the incident as an aggravated assault.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Those who wish to send anonymous web tips can click here to submit one or via the P3 Tips app.