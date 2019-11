HAWAII (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday, November 27.

According to police officials, it happened in the area of the Kanoelehua Avenue entrance of Jack in the Box and Kilauea Avenue at the entrance of KTA.

Police sent out an advisory asking the public to avoid the area.

So far, there’s no word on the status of those involved.

Keep up with KHON2 as we update this article when more information is made available.