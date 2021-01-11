Shirokiya Japan Village Walk to remain closed until April

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shirokiya Japan Village Walk at Ala Moana Center has once again extended its closure. The famous eatery says it will stay closed until at least March 31.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Shirokiya operators cited challenges with continuing its current business concept as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The Village Walk is known to host large crowds due to the close nature of its businesses.

Courtesy: Shirokiya Holdings, Inc.

But, the company says that the public could potentially see a reopening, but that would require a drastic change in their business concept or waiting until the pandemic is over.

Both options were noted as a “tough decision.”