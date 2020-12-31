Shipwreck Beach closed to swimming due to shark sighting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB) officials have closed Shipwreck Beach in Po‘ipū to swimming until further notice due to a reported shark sighting.

OSB says reports came in of a possible 10 to 12 foot tiger shark in the area Wednesday afternoon.

As a safety precaution, Ocean Safety officials are advising swimmers to stay out of the water. Warning signs have been posted.

Lifeguards are expected to reassess the area Thursday morning to determine if the beach can be reopened.

For updates, please speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.