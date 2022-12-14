HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you dropped off your Christmas cards and Christmas packages?

With Christmas just weeks away, many will need to act quickly to get their presents delivered to loved ones in time.

The United States Postal Service is working around the clock to ensure people get their gifts where they need to go just in time for Dec. 25.

The deadline to ensure your packages get to the mainland before Christmas is this Saturday Dec. 17 for Priority Mail.

This time of year, the Honolulu Post Office said they get tens of thousands of packages a day with an influx of cards and letters too.

Although the deadline for Priority Mail is Dec. 17, the deadline for Priority Express is Dec. 21.

The USPS said this is the Super Bowl for mail carriers and they are ready and prepared when the influx of letters, packages and gifts come through.

Ultimately the best thing to do this week is to plan and drop off Christmas packages before the deadline to ensure they make it to the mainland by Dec. 25.