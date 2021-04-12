Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i releases details about this year’s interactive, virtual event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i has released more details about this year’s interactive and virtual ceremony.

The annual ceremony, which typically draws tens of thousands of people to Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day, will not be held in person for another year due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i has become an event that many look forward to as a way to feel connected with loved ones, past and present, in some tangible and meaningful way,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, community relations manager of Shinnyo-en Hawai‘i. “We wanted to offer opportunities for people, near and far, to still feel connected and supported by Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i, while keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

Many Rivers, One Ocean: An Interactive Experience will be held on the grounds of Shinnyo-en Hawaii where a large-scale lantern, designed by artist Hide Tsutsui, will be a space for reflection and remembrance. A four-paneled mural will also be created by artist Boz Schurr and students from Kamehameha Schools.

Participants may write and hang messages of remembrance and positive commitments on the trees within the art installation. They may also decide to use this opportunity as an unguided “walking meditation” space for reflection, remembrance and connection.

This installation will be available from May 21 through June 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The general public can reserve a time to participate beginning May 1.

Reservations will be limited due to public health and safety concerns. Those who are unable to make it in person may send their prayers and commitments here beginning April 12. Messages and photos received between April 12 and June 4 may be included as part of the art installation.

A 30-minute television broadcast will also air on Memorial Day. Click here for more information.