HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual lantern floating festival returns to Honolulu.

It won’t be a pre-pandemic production that we have seen at Ala Moana’s Magic Island on Memorial Day.

This time it will be at the Shinnyo-En Hawaii.

“People will be able to come for a 30 minute spot by reservation and actually be able to write messages on lanterns,” said Charlene Flanter with Na Lei Aloha Foundation. “So we’re actually using the lanterns that we would use at the beach and people will be able to write their messages of remembrances.”

The interactive display will be available from May 27 to June 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Online reservations for groups of five start on May 1 at lanternfloaring.com.

KHON2 will air a 30-minute show called “Space to Heal: A Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Special” on Memorial Day at 6:30 p.m.